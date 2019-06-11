Kenya coach unveils squad for Africa Cup of Nations return

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Sweden-based midfielder Ovella Ochieng and former Al-Nasr Benghazi striker Masoud Juma were surprise inclusions in Kenya’s 23-man squad named on Tuesday for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kenya coach Sebastian Migne also picked Zesco United of Zambia defender David Owino “Calabar” for the squad despite him not playing for the Harambee Stars in the qualifying rounds of the tournament.

Defender Brian Mandela of South African premier league side Maritzburg United and newly-capped Sweden-based winger Christopher Mbamba were dropped from the squad due to injuries.

Victor Wanyama will captain the side which makes a return to the competition for the first time since 2004. Kenya which has set up a three-week training base in France, will play DR Congo in their final build-up match in Madrid on Saturday before their departure for Egypt.