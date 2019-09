Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has announced the birth of a baby boy by popular singer, Davido and his girl friend, Chioma.

The journalist who took to her Instagram handle to congratulate the couple said, “Congrats Chioma on the birth of your baby boy. I will visit you this weekend.”

However, Davido and Chioma are yet to confirm the truism in this.

Recall that the couple just had their introduction last week.