Kevin Hart is ‘awake’ and doing ‘just fine’ in hospital after being involved in a horrifying car collision.

40 year-old comedian suffered a ‘major back injury’ after his vintage car reportedly careered off the road into a ditch at 1am on Sunday.

According to Eniko Parrish, Kelvin’s wife, the actor is doing ‘great’ and is expected to make a full recovery after his Plymouth Barracuda smashed through a wooden fence.

‘He’s gonna be just fine. He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank God,’ she told reporters outside hospital.

Mother of 1year 9months Kenzo Kash Hart added her husband is fine, ‘He’s fine, he’s awake.’