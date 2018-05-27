Keep Your Beard ! RCCG Ban Grooms with beard from holding church wedding

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has issued a directive banning grooms and groomsmen from wearing of long beards to wedding programmes to be conducted by the Church.

According to information in the memo, all grooms to get married in the church and their groomsmen must be checked properly to ensure they are not with Taliban Beards.

The church made this known in the memo released by the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Admin and Personnel.

The memo signed by the assistant general overseer, Pastor Johnson Odesola (Administration and Personnel), also contains other important rules which are expected to be followed by workers and ministers of the church.

According to Pastor Odesola, the directive came as a result of report of “certain loose practices that have been adopted during conduct of weddings in the Church”.

The memo further reads:”Ministers who have the responsibility of assessing the grown of the bride, must also ensure that the outfits of the bride’s maids are checked to ensure that the standards of the Church are not compromised.

“Prior to the wedding programme, the groom his groom’s men must be assessed to ensure that they are not wearing Taliban beards, which is against the doctrines of the Church.

Bridegroom with Taliban beard

“Every worker or department that will officiate must in wedding programmes should appear strictly in formal outfit

“All ministers should be guided by these directives, especially in parishes of the Mission that are licensed to conduct weddings.”

The memo

Recently, the Church issued a directive mandating intending couples to go for medical tests before wedding and this has continued to generate mixed reactions among members across the world.