The Kebbi state Task Force on COVID-19 control has trained principal medical officers and medical officers on COVID-19 investigations and management across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The task force, Chairman, who is also the state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Ja’afar Mohammed, made this known in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Mohammed spoke at a training on investigations and management of COVID-19 as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“The training will also help in a long way as all the techniques and protocols in establishing the case of COVID-19 will be taught.

”The training will also give them the opportunity to step down same in their various local government areas,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Aminu Bunza, also the chairman, sub-committee infection, prevention and xontrol, said the sensitisation had come at a better time, though there was no reported case of the coronavirus in the state.

Bunza urged the doctors to put to use what they had learnt as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

One of the trainees, Dr. Shehu Muhammad, commended the state government for the training.

Muhammad assured them that they were more prepared than ever, promising to put to use the knowledge acquired for the betterment of people and health sector.