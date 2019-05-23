Kebbi pilgrims to pay N1.5m as 2019 hajj fare

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Haruna Aliyu Usman, Birnin Kebbi

Intending pilgrims from Kebbi State will this year pay the sum of N1.5m as hajj fare for the forthcoming pilgrimage.

The decision taken by the state pilgrims welfare agency after meeting with stakeholders and hajj guides was announced by the acting state chairman Kebbi state pilgrims’ welfare agency Ahaji Bala Bagudu Suru at the agency.

Bala added that arrangements have been concluded for successful hajj operations in the state, he further said that committee in charge of accommodation already secured a befitting accommodation close to the holy mosque, therefore pilgrims require no vehicle to get to the mosque.

He urged intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country, he lauds Governor Bagudu’s care for the pilgrims from camp throughout the hajj operations, saying the governor feeds them while in the hajj camp until the day they are airlifted to the holy land and he extends same during pilgrimage.

Similarly a huge arrangement have been made for pilgrims healthcare needs as a team of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are part of the hajj team to ensure safety and good health Bala has said.