Kebbi Meyyiti Allah endorses Buhari/Bagudu for second term

The Kebbi state branch of Meyyiti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has announced its endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and the serving Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, this was disclosed by the state chairman of the association, Muhammed Bala Dan Ali in an interview with newsmen at the Association’s secretariat in Birnin Kebbi. Dan Ali stated that the decision to endorse the two was unanimous considering the monumental efforts of the State Governor in reducing Farmers/Herders clashes in the state, adding that the Governor listens to them promptly on issues of Hausa/Fulani to ensure peaceful co-existence between the two communities. He mentioned infrastructure as fascinating achievement of President Buhari, which also prompted the endorsement and many other remarkable breakthrough in security and fight against corruption. In a show of love for the two Dan Ali said the Association is planning massive procession in their honour in the state capital and its environs.