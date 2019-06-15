Kebbi governor sacks female Acting Chief Judge over alleged petition on religion

Haruna Aliyu Usman, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu has sacked the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Justice Asabe Karatu barely two days after she allegedly petitioned the governor for refusing to confirm her because she is a Christian.

Justice Asabe was alleged to have stated in a petition sent to the National Judicial Council (NJC) that the governor has refused to confirm her appointment for years because she is a Christian.

But before her petition could get the attention of the judicial body, governor Bagudu had sworn-in Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa as acting Chief Judge of the state.

Our correspondent reports that Karatu’s petition came after her three months retirement notice was approved by the governor to retire on the 5th of July.

However, a source told the Daily Times she was not the author of the said petition, and that the story was just seen in an online medium.

Another source said that the appointment of the new the Acting Chief Judge was yet to receive nod from the NJC.

According to judicial analysts, it now remains to be seen if the new appointment will stand, pending the action the embattled retired female Chief Judge would take against the purported online report.