By Haruna Aliyu usman, Birnin Kebbi



In its efforts geared towards boosting tertiary education in the state,the permanent secretary ministry for higher education Dr Isah Muhammad sama in a press conference that was held at the ministry’s conference hall in birnin kebbi has announced the upgrading of four major tertiary schools in the state, the schools are Adamu Augie college of education.

Argungu,school of nursing and midwifery now to be addressed as college of nursing,school of health technology Jega to be known as college of health sciences.

The upgrading according to sama was reached at the Kebbi state executive council meeting that was held on the 22nd of may,2019,the upgrade has the backing of the ammended law number 5 of 1993.

He added that, the upgrade will allow the college to offer degree programms on its own or through affiliations to various universities at home or outside the country,he noted that already the college is wearing a new look with basic infrastructure and adequate manpower.

Dr sama said that the upgrade in the case of Adamu Augie college of education Argungu met the requirements of NUC and NCCE,the move was to meet demands for more degree awarding institutions.

He maintained that,since it is now a college now has the capacity to admit more students in the school to meet growing demands for higher education in the state.

The ministry for higher education aslo pointed out that,the school of nursing that is now upgraded to college of nursing will now offer courses like pediatric nursing,Geriatric nursing, flight nursing and preoperative (Theatre) nursing, A&E nursing management among others.

In the college of health sciences Jega,Dr Sama further said that already the institution is offering courses in laboratory technicians, phamarcy, with the upgrading can now go up to HND level, therefore graduates from there can attend the mandotary one year national service,the graduates of the college will also get the opportunity to work with NGOs etc.

Dr sama thanked the kebbi state governor his excellency Atiku Bagudu for his forsight.