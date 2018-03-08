Kebbi farmers begin massive sugarcane planting for ethanol

Farmers in Kebbi State have began massive planting of sugarcane at Tungan Amadu and Tungan Mai Ramu areas of Shanga and Koko Besse areas for the production of ethanol.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Kebbi State Government, last year, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the production of ethanol in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, while interacting with farmers during his visit to some of the sugarcane producing communities in the state, said his administration would consolidate on the plan by the NNPC and the state government to establish an industry for the production of biofuel in the state.

He said appropriate machinery would be given to farmers for optimal extraction of sugarcane to serve the industry.

Bagudu added that his administration would reconstruct the road linking the sugarcane producing communities.

