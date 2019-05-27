Kebbi: Chairman Tomatoes’ sellers association declares open market in Birnin Kebbi

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Haruna Aliyu Usman, Birnin Kebbi

In his efforts to make available all perishable items like tomatoes, pepper, etc that are sometimes in short supply due to inadequate supplies from the people of Kebbi State, the acting Chairman, Dan Boka has said that people from far and near in like trade are free to come to Birnin Kebbi to sell their goods without hindrance.

Speaking with news men at the open market in Birnin Kebbi, added that as acting chairman has increased the state revenue and his association that has now in its account at least half a million naira, he further said that amid stiff opposition as they heads to polls provided security to the trading environment by employing five security men to secure people and items in store.

Dan boka dismissed allegations of submitting his nomination form late to the electoral body, saying such frivolous claims emanated from the opposition as such has not been provided in the association constitution.

The chairman of Birnin Kebbi local Umar Kardi could not be reached for his own side of the story as he was the one who dealt with the issue before all the security agencies in the state like the police, DSS and civil defence to avert any breach of security in the course of in-house wrangling over the seat.

He urged his followers to be calm and law abiding, he insisted people should feel free to come to Birnin Kebbi to display their goods.