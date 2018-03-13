Kayode Ojo frown at underfunding of academic institutions in Ekiti

A leading Governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Engineer Kayode Ojo has expressed concern over the current state of affairs in all the academic institutions in Ekiti State.

In a statement signed by Deji Aiyelabowo, his Director of Media and Publicity, Engineer Ojo said it was time for all stakeholders in the State to find a lasting solution to the horrible plight of workers, particularly in the tertiary institutions for smooth running of the academic calendar.

He observed that the manner in which the State government has been running the affairs of the State has not shown that an end to the unnecessary sufferings being faced by workers in the institutions as a result of insensitivity is in sight.

The governorship aspirant who noted the plight of the entire workforce of the State government with concern observed that workers at Ekiti State College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti have been on strike since the beginning of the year over nonpayment of salary, allowances, pension, and gratuity, equally regretted that untimely death of workers of the State owned University, the Ekiti State University (EkSU) occasioned by non payment of salary had also forced workers of the University to join the strike, thereby paralyzing academic activities in the institutions.

Ojo expressed concern not only over the welfare of the University staff but also, the entire workers and pensioners in the State who have been living in penury inflicted on them by Fayose’s government.

He assured all categories of workers and pensioners in the State that all their sufferings under the Administration of Governor Fayose will automatically be a thing of the past if he is given the opportunity to govern Ekiti State.

The governorship aspirant urged all and sundry in the State to continue to endure and pray for better days, stressing that very soon, the new era of showers of blessings will evolve.