Katsina under siege by armed robbers, bandits, kidnappers – Gov. Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State said this during the opening ceremony of an extra-ordinary security meeting in katsina. “The citizens are on daily basis being harassed by bandits and kidnappers that are on rampage in the state. “The Katsina Government organised this one-day joint security and stakeholders meeting to proffer solutions to the state’s current insecurity challenge. “Our state is currently under serious siege by armed robbers, kidnappers and armed bandits who arrest rural people at the grassroots at will and demand ransom, which if not paid, they kill their victims. “The people of Katsina in the 34 local governments now sleep with one eye closed and the other opened. “Our state is in a dangerous situation. Travelers are afraid of being stopped on the highway and arrested by kidnappers who demand ransom,” Masari said. Masari said the situation was so bad that some thieves stole some electrical equipment near the Government House at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Katsina. “I am calling on all stakeholders to come out with solutions that will assist the security agencies to discharge their duties,” he said The governor urged the stakeholders not hide any criminal, and reveal vital information about criminals during the meeting. “This time around, we should be able to make sacrifices that will make our state safe and will allow people to go about their lawful business without fear of being arrested by armed bandits and kidnappers. NAN reports that soldiers, the Police, Department of Security Service (DSS) and other security outfits and traditional rulers attended the meeting.