The senator representing Katsina North Senatorial District, Senator Ahmed Babba-Kaita, has commenced drilling of five motorized boreholes across some selected communities in Daura Local Government Area as part of his constituency project.

The senior legislative aide to Sen. Babba-Kaita, Malam Lawal Shinku, who stated this at one of the project sites in Daura on Monday, said that the projects were expected to be completed within one month.

The aide said the boreholes would be drilled in five communities of Ganga, Kofar Arewa, Dannakola, Gara and Kurneji villages.

“A 1, 000 litre capacity water tank will be mounted on each of the boreholes to ensure adequate water supply. The project is part of our efforts to boost water supply in the communities,” he added.

Shinku stated that the senator recently established computer centres in Zango, Sandamu, Bindawa and Mani Local Government Areas to promote computer literacy in the areas.

He said the centres, each with capacity to accommodate 50 people, are fully functional while competent resource persons have been employed to man them for effective service delivery.

Shinku added that the lawmaker has also facilitated the procurement and installation of 500KVA transformers in Maiadua and Sandamu Local Government Areas to improve power supply. (NAN)