Katsina Hisbah Destroys over 300 bottles of alcohol beverages

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has destroyed bottles of different alcoholic beverages in the state worth millions of naira.

Hisbah personnel in Daura Local Government Area on Tuesday were the ones who carid out this action.

This is coming shortly after Kano State Hisbah Board recently made headlines for destroying 1,975,000 bottles of beer worth over N200m in Kano State.

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states in Northern Nigeria, recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys in Kano and Kebbi states.

Deputy Nasiru Gawuna of the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented him during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government said consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort mental capability and was forbidden in Islam.





Daily Times reports that he said “Even in Kano we have banned the consumption of beer in all parts of the State”.

He said that the Hisbah Board was established with the aim of preventing evil social acts in the society.

The group also banned commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This is in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, the group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North.