The Katsina state House of Assembly has extended the tenure of the transition committees of the 34 local government councils in the state by three months.

According to the assembly, the decision is sequel to a letter sent to the House by Governor Aminu Masari requesting the extension of the tenure of the council chairmen.

The letter was read for deliberation at Wednesday’s plenary by the House Leader, Abubakar Abukur, representing Rimi Constituency and seconded by the member representing Kaita, Musa Nuhu.

Gov. Masari requested the assembly to approve the extension “due to inability of the government to conduct local government elections because of the pending case before the court.’’

The lawmakers went into an executive session after which the Speaker, Tasiu Maigari briefed newsmen on their decision. Maigari said that the assembly has agreed to extend the tenure from August 1-October 31.

The lawmakers however, resolved that “the extension of this set of transition committee is final. Subsequently, where the need arises, the executive arm of government should submit a fresh list of transition committee members for screening and confirmation to the House.”

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to forward the resolution to the executive for necessary action.

It would be recalled that the 34 local government transition committees were inaugurated on August 13, 2018. However, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) instituted a legal action challenging the dissolution of elected local government councils by the governor in 2015.

The case is yet to be decided by the court.