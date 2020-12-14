Katsina: 668 Students Still Missing – School Register

On Saturday the Katsina state police command said over 200 students of Government science secondary school, kankara were rescued from gunmen who attacked the school on Friday night. it was also reported that the command wasn’t specific of the number of student abducted by the bandits. Daily Times reports.

According to the school register it shows that Six hundred and sixty-eight students of the Government Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State are still missing.

one of our reporters, who was at the school premises yesterday gathered information of the incident, the school had 1,074 students in both in junior and senior secondary sections in session.

READ ALSO: Kidnapping, banditry: Nasarawa assembly passes witness protection bill

“in the junior section, there are six classes, comprising JSS 1A, which has 58 students, 1B, which has 62 students and 1C, which has 64 students; JSS 2A has 74 students, 2B has 79 students and 2C has 75 students.

“As for the senior section, we have seven classes, which include SS1A, 97; 1B, 108; 1C, 106 and 1D, 118. While in SS2, we have 2A, 74; 2B, 79 and 2C, 80, giving a total of 1074 students.”

Aminu Bello Masari governor of Katsina state, yesterday said 333 students were stilling missing as against 668 found in a interactions with sources in the school.

parents of the abducted boys are calling on the authorities to ensure that their kids are rescued as soon as possible.

Alhaji Isma’l Kafur said, “It is really disturbing. These are young boys aged 12 to 16, subjected to this terrible condition. We cannot eat or sleep well because we don’t know their condition of health or even their whereabouts.

“My son is 14-years-old and he is in SS1. From our home town, Kafur, there are other four boys who are still missing.”

He said he saw one of the boys who escaped from the kidnappers’ enclave, urging the state government to intensify efforts to rescue the children . He, however, pleaded against the use of force.

Abubakar Ayuba Gozaki said two of his children, Nasir and Salahudden, were among the abducted students.

“When I took home their luggage yesterday, it was as if I took their corpses. Their mothers and other relatives were crying uncontrollably, and that is why I am here again today to see whether we can get any consoling information about them,” he said.

“if they decide to use only force, our children will be killed. So we are pleading with the government not to use force.” Government shouldn’t use force rather the government to apply diplomatic methods in rescuing the children