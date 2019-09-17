Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum has urged the United Nations Education, Scientific and Culture Organisation (UNESCO) to support women empowerment in Nigeria, especially in the area of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and vocational skills.

According to a statement by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Press, Ibrahim Haruna, the minister stated this when the Director, UNESCO Regional Office, Abuja, Mr. Yao Ydo paid her a courtesy visit recently in Abuja.

“I took her recent appointment with utmost responsibility to see that women are empowered, so that they would be part of the decision -making process in the country.

“Experiences gathered while working with UNESCO will be applied here towards ensuring that artificial intelligence and culture create jobs for Nigerian women and youths.

“The trade ministry would adopt sectoral approach to issues so as to revive the moribund and ailing industries in the country,” she said.

Earlier, the Director, UNESCO Regional Office, Abuja, Yao Ydo, in his remarks congratulated the minister on her new appointment, saying UNESCO is proud of her new post.

He however, noted that her absence from UNESCO would be felt and her departure has already created a big vacuum difficult to be filled.

Ydo stated that the minister would be a worthy ambassador of the UN agency, emphasizing that while serving at UNESCO, she helped to promote not only Nigeria but also defended the interest of Africa.

He advised her to ensure development of the creative industry through culture that will bring about job creation, with the assurance of UNESCO’s support that will bring about economic growth and development.