Kashcoming on a journey to conquer the industry with new vibes and unique artistry

By Mutiat Alli

Ashiru Lateef Okekayode popularly known as Kashcoming is an afrobeat artist who has always had a flair and passion for music.

Walking on the path to fulfilling his musical dream, he has dropped songs that have cut across airwaves like Balance, Drip Papa Fire Fighter and more.

He is always set to drop a mind-blowing banger which will shock the airwaves and leave everyone to wonder “what makes Kashcoming talented and distinct?”

Talking about his music and more he shares, “Afro beat is what I do and my upcoming Ep is a body of work to put out my sound to the industry and also to give my fans good music.

Before the I also plans to drop new songs and collaborations that would take my music to the next level and also drop some videos.”