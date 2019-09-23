Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic got her tournament success on Sunday as she thrashed Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1 6-1 to win the Korea Open in Seoul, her first WTA title.

Meanwhile on the ATP Tour, Daniil Medvedev was victorious on home soil, defeating Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-3 6-1 to lift the St Petersburg Open in Russia. It was a third title of 2019 for the world number four and an impressive response in his first event since his epic five-set defeat by Rafael Nadal in the US Open final.

At the Moselle Open in Metz, home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won the title for a fourth time, coming out on top 6-7 7-6 6-3 over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia. Of Tsonga’s 18 tour titles, 10 have come in his native France.