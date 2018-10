Kanye West deletes his social media accounts again

He has faced backlash after posting controversial messages onto social media this last week.

And now Kanye West won’t be making a stir on Twitter or Instagram any time soon, as he has once again deleted his profiles.

The 41-year-old rapper removed his online presence on Saturday noon.

The Yeezus creator’s disappearance from social media followed his Sunday tweet where he stated the 13th amendment should be abolished.