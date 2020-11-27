Kanu’s trial: You will soon land in Jail, Ohanaeze warns Sen Abaribe

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, (OYC) has described the commencement of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, as the beginning of his repatriation process by the Federal Government.

Justice Binta Nyarko-led Federal High Court Abuja, on Thursday fixed January 27,2021 as the new date for continuation of the trial of Kanu.

The matter was fixed for hearing on Thursday Nov. 26, 2020, but both Kanu and his counsel, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, were absent in court.

Ohanaeze said it was now very unfortunate for Kanu because Igbo leaders were no longer interested in helping him.

OYC’s statement which was signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General; Comrade Obinna Achionye, Deputy President General and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary-General, stated that that it sympathizes with Senator Enyinnayah Abaribe and other sureties of Kanu.

The group added that “there is the possibility they might face the battle axe of the law, the same situation that befell Senator Ali Ndume, if they fail to produce Nnamdi Kanu in person before the court.”

According to OYC, Kanu’s rantings and continuous threats against Southeast Governors, Igbo leaders and issuance of standing orders for them to be attacked in foreign lands affirms that he (Kanu) has squandered goodwill.

“Kanu’s case is pathetic and unfortunately, the recent outcry of military invasion in his hometown Afaraukwu, Umuahia, is an outdated strategy craftily designed to attract public sympathy which has been squandered too,” Ohanaeze youths said.

The group, however, gave the IPOB leader one condition, adding that “there’s only one way out for Kanu, OYC is ready to help him get Presidential Pardon from Federal Government especially with the existing cordial relationships between Southeast Governors and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“But he should show remorseful repentance in actions and apologize to Southeast governors and leaders in private or public.”