Former legal adviser to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Obeta Vincent, has revealed that former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, played a vital role during the struggle for the release of the IPOB leader on bail.

Obeta, who spoke at the Christ Redemption Church, located at the Enugu campus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), expressed regrets over the recent attack on Senator Ekweremadu by members of IPOB in Germany.

The Enugu-based lawyer while going down memory lane stated that when he secured bail for the IPOB leader from the magistrate as well as high courts, he discovered that it was going to be difficult for Kanu to be released based on the stringent conditions and became frustrated.

According to him, at that point, the only option left for him was to resort to asking Igbo leaders for help, adding that most of the individuals he approached for assistance did not listen to him, hence his decision to approach Sen. Ekweremadu.

Obeta recalled that when he went to the former deputy Senate’s president and explained the situation and the implication for Ndigbo if Kanu remains in detention and thereafter, Sen. Ekweremadu agreed to help.

“Once I got the two bails at the magistrate and high courts, it was so obvious that the Federal Government was not going to release Nnamdi Kanu or to obey the court judgment in that respect.

“I became very frustrated and I had to resort to Igbo leaders. All the while I was doing it alone. But, unfortunately, most of the persons I reached out to did not listen to me until I contacted Ekweremadu and Orji Uzor Kalu. That was when Ekweremadu threw caution to the wind and graciously agreed to help.

“He quickly called a meeting of South East National Assembly caucus, which precipitated the bail. I decided to say this in this church because I do not want to be seen as the ostrich and moreover, we have a cache of people here who, I felt, needed to know what really happened at the time.

“I was always in touch with him and I know all that happened at the time. I have documents about the money that was paid and a copy of Ekweremadu’s letter to the President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I also have a copy of his second letter which brought a lot of envy and attack on the former deputy Senate President. Yet, rather than appreciate him, we turn around to attack him.

“I feel so guilty at what is happening to Ekweremadu, especially the Nuremberg, Germany attack because I was the one that went to him and dragged him into the matter. So, I contributed to subjecting him to the unfortunate embarrassment.

“We know what Ekweremadu has been doing for Ndigbo; most of our leaders at Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East Governors Forum, appreciate that he has done quite a lot for Ndigbo,” Obetta said.

He called on all Igbo leaders, youth groups and movements to rally support for Sen. Ekweremadu and unite under one umbrella, stressing that “even though Ekweremadu has said he has forgiven his attackers, but we need to continue to reassure him that he is not alone.”