Kano – Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed the state ministry of Justice to review the Penal Code to enforce death penalty on any person found guilty of Kidnapping in the state.

Ganduje gave the directive in Kano on Thursday, while inaugurating the 16-member commission of inquiry, instituted by the state government to investigate cases of missing persons in the state from 2010 to date.

He said the government found it necessary to take the measure in order to discourage others who might contemplate engaging in criminal and heinous crimes such as child kidnapping in the state.

“I have already directed the Ministry of Justice to amend the necessary penal code law to enforce death penalty on any person found guilty of kidnapping in the state,” Ganduje said.

The governor also announced scholarships to nine rescued children in the state up to university level; and also donated N1 million to each parent of the seven children who have so far been claimed by their families.

“Though education is free from primary to secondary school, the state government will sponsor their education up to university level,” he said.

He said the gesture would go a long way in supporting the parents to ensure that the rescued children were reunited with their families and fully reintegrated into society.

The governor, who congratulated the parents, commended the police, the media and all other stakeholders, who contributed to the recovery of the nine kidnapped children.

He also thanked Kano people for understanding the fact that it was not a religious matter, but a criminal issue that needed to be dealt with once and for all.

On the Commission of Inquiry, which is under the chairmanship of Retired Justice Wada Umar-Rano, Ganduje urged members of the commission to carry out the assignment without fear or favour and with utmost fear of Allah.

Parts of the terms of reference given to the commission include; “To conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in Kano State from the 2010 to date.”

Similarly, the commission has also been mandated to obtain all evidence, written or oral, and to examine all witnesses as the commission might deem necessary.

It was also mandated to summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence or produce any document or other things in their possession, and to require the evidence (whether written or oral) of any witness to be made on oath or declaration.

Other terms of reference include; to admit or exclude the public or any member of the public or press from any hearing of the commission; to prepare comprehensive data of missing persons in Kano State within the period and circumstances in which they disappeared among others.

Ikoyi Custodial Centre: Aregbesola vows to punish unprofessional personnel

NAN reports that the Commission has 30 days within which to submit its report to the government. (