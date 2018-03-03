Kano Underage Voting Saga: Committee Chairman In Trouble Over ‘No Evidence’ Comment

The Chairman of the INEC fact-finding team on alleged underage voting in the last Kano council poll, Abubakar Nahuce may have landed himself into trouble after he was reported to have said there was no evidence to proof that there was underage voting during the council poll.

Sources confirmed to our reporter that the Native’s verdict which came barely three days after the committee was inaugurated did not go down well with other members of the committee, who felt it was too early to arrive at such conclusion.

The highly placed source and a member of the fact-finding committee who did not want his name mentioned said the comment by the Chairman did not represent the views of the committee as investigation into the issue is still ongoing.

“the claim that there was no evidence of underaged voting is premature and unofficial as the Committee is only in its third day, and is yet to examine several other facts and issues.

“Findings, recommendations and interventions from the inquiry can only come after the Committe has concluded its task and submitted same to the Commission, which will issue an official report of the Committee’s work and the Commission’s interventions as may be necessary,” the source said.

The source therefore said the investigation into the alleged underage voting in the last Kano council poll is still ongoing, urging Nigerians to disregard earlier report ascribed to committee chairman.

The source explained that because the committee is still sitting, the claim that there no evidence of underaged voting is not the official stand of the committee.

The source therefore assured that the committee will do a thorough job and come out with a satisfactory report.