Kano tricycle crisis: commuters left stranded — Daily Times Nigeria

Commercial Tricycle operators in Kano Monday stay off the roads to protest the imposition of 100 naira daily tax, Leaving thousands of commuters stranded.



Some commuters who resorted to trekking to their destinations call on the state government to listen to the demands of protesting tricycle operators.

Kano state traffic agency KAROTA had introduced 8000 naira annual registration fee and 100 naira daily tax on all commercial tricycle operators locally called Adaidata sahu to increase the state internally generated revenue.



Operators decided to stay off the roads to force the state government to reverse the decision or at least reduce it to 50 naira daily.

This trader who resorts to trekking appeals to the government to address the issues.

Security operatives were deployed to maintain law and order as violence erupted in some parts of the state.



While many motorcycle owners defy the ban to carry passengers, other commuters find alternative means of getting to their destinations.