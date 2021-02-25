Kano State Govt approves release of N1.2bn for cancer centre

The State Executive Council has approved the release of N1. 2 billion for the Kano Cancer Treatment Centre, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammad Garba has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N5billion critical cancer centre, which is sited at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital in Giginyu quarters, is structurally designed to accommodate world class facilities for both radiotherapy and chemotherapy cancer management.

Garba, in a statement, said the approval followed the presentation of a memo by the Technical Review Committee, set up to come up with comprehensive Bill of Quantities, programmes of works and harmonised contract documents.

The commissioner said that the money was for additional works including the construction of a second floor roof slab and roof trusses, ventilated louver façade; led-lining in CT-simulator; aluminum cladding in bunkers; perimeter wall fence and entrance gate; road network/civil works/landscaping among others.

He said the council also approved the sum of N647.6 million for the settlement of 2017, 2018 and 2020 external examination outstanding registration fees for the National Examination Council (NECO), National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) and the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB).

The council, he said, also ratified the executive approval of N171.4 million for the equipping and furnishing of the upgraded Dandalama and Kachako Cottage Hospitals in Dawakin Tofa and Takai local government areas of the state.

The council, he said, also ratified the executive approval granted for the relocation of street light facilities from Miltara Roundabout-Dawanau-Dawakin Tofa at the total reevaluated sum of N152.8 million.

He said the displacement exercise was informed by the ongoing construction of works along Kano-Katsina Road expansion project by the Federal Government.

Council, he said, also approved the release of N22.4 million for the procurement of special education instructional materials.

Furthermore, he said, council also approved the constitution of a visitation panel to the two state-owned universities and six institutions of higher learning in the state, with a view to review their performance, assess equipment, manpower and facilities for teaching and learning. (NAN)