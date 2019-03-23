Kano rerun: No serving commissioner arrested – KNSG

The news circulating in some sections of the media that a serving commissioner in Kano State was arrested by the Police today has been described as false and calculated to put the State government in bad light before the good people of Kano state.

The State Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba who debunked the story, described it as mere rumour being circulated in the social media by the opposition.

Malam Garba also described the reported loss of life due to violence in some polling units as white lies.

He said these negative, false and disturbing reports are nothing but propaganda of the Kwankwasiyya movement of PDP designed and perpetrated to discredit the conduct of the re-run elections in the affected areas as they sense clear defeat.

He said the elections were conducted peacefully and smoothly adding that there was and will not be any infringement of law or wrong doing from the government side as alleged and mischievous spreaded by the PDP.

Malam Muhammad Garba therefore called on Kano citizens to disregard these fake news and propaganda and remain calm as collation of results continue.