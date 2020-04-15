The Kano State Ministry of Health @KNSMOH has announced 5 new additional Covid-19 cases in the State. Making it a total of 9 confirmed positive cases.

Yesterday the governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, ordered a total lockdown of the state from Thursday, April 16 2020 for a period of seven days.



Ganduje gave the order on Tuesday shortly after the state Ministry of Health confirmed an additional case of Coronavirus in the state.