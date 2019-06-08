Kano: Police to prosecute over 100 suspects for various crimes

Ahmad Sorondinki, Kano

Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Friday, paraded about 100 suspects who were involved in various criminal activities during and after Sallah festivities.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Iliyasu, explained that some of the suspects were involved in kidnapping, murder, armed robbery, possession of hard drugs and manufacturing of local weapons.

Briefing reporters at the Bompai Police headquarters, Illyasu, said that “as the Command poised to re-evaluate and put in place a new professional strategy during and after the Sallah festivals, over 90 suspects were arrested during raids between 30th of May and 7th of June.”

According to him, a syndicate of kidnappers were busted which led to the arrest of three suspected kidnappers namely, Abdullahi Ali, Sani Rabe and Shuaibu Idi, who have been operating in Katsina, Zamfara, and Kano states.

“In Kano, they do operate in Gwarzo, Kiru, Bebeji, Shanono, Rogo, Karaye, and Madobi local government areas in Kano state,” he added.

He further explained that the suspected kidnappers confessed that five AK47 riffles is in the possession of their gang leader who is popularly known as Gemu, believed to be hiding in Zamfara forest, “but police has mounted man-hunt to track him down.”

CP Iliyasu said that “during the raid carried out on 4th and 5th June, 2019, 90 suspects were apprehended from Gano, Dawakin Kudu, Ungogo, Dala, and Kano Municipal local government areas, as well as Bachirawa quarters, Pan-Shekara, Kwanar Hudu, Dakata and Zangon-Dakata quarters.”

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects include 14 bags of Indian Hemp, 64 knives, scissors, axe, cutter, charms and hard drugs, adding that the suspects have been charged to court for prosecution.

He however added that “on the June 2, 2019, a team of police men, while on patrol along Independent Road, Dakata, Kano, one Abba Abubakar of Borno State and Sumaila Hassan of Dakata Quarters were arrested, and were found with locally-made pump action riffle. Investigation is on to ascertain their mission.”

He said that 12 hoodlums were also arrested at Sani Mainagge quarters for extorting and causing injuries to passers-by, adding that items recovered from them include Indian Hemp, three long knives, four sharp knives, two cutlasses and bunch of charms.

He also added that two motorcycle thieves were also arrested, including five others who were nabbed for criminal conspiracy, as well as one Abdullahi Musa, a car thief who was equally arrested by the command.