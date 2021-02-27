Kano police arrest most wanted kidnapper — Daily Times Nigeria

Police in Kano reports that they have succeeded in arresting a wanted suspected kidnapper and an AK47 handling expert Sade Yusuf, 25 years old from Ruwan Kanya village in Rano local government area.



A statement signed by police public relations officer DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the suspect has been on the command’s wanted list for involvement in the kidnap of one Abdulhamid Ahmad whose Pontic Vibe motor vehicle was confiscated and 400,000 naira was robbed after his kidnap.



One million naira ransom was also demanded and paid before his release. The suspect told police that he learnt weapon handling at a Bandit camp outside kano.

Also in the police net is Ibrahim Ado from Bauchi state suspected to have kidnapped a victim and collected 900,000 naira ransom.



He suspected to also rustled two cows which he sold for 490,000 naira in plateau state.



The police also said they arrested members of the kidnapping syndicate in their hideout in Tiga Bebeji local government and recovered one locally-made revolver and a cache of ammunition.



Several other kidnap suspects, mobile phone and motor vehicle snatching thieves, and illicit drug sellers were arrested.



Newly deployed police commissioner Samaila Dikko has ordered that All the suspects be made to face prosecution after investigation.