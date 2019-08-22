A group of four National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Kano state are set to hit movie lovers in Nigeria with what promises to be a classical high-rate must-watch movie with emotion laden scenes that would be the envy of Nollywood faithful.

The coming movie titled ‘Corpers Quest’ which is set to be unveiled on September 17 this year a story of a young girl from western part of Nigeria who was posted to Kano, the heart of the North for a compulsory one-year service to fatherland.

In spite of pressure from family and friends for her to ‘do something’ so that she can be re-posted out of the North on grounds of insecurity and other sentiments, the insisted on going ‘up north,’ saying she was determined to embrace her destiny wherever it takes her to.

Although she has never been to the northern part Nigeria, the young lady hit the ground running as soon as she got to Kano, a city she said was pleasantly something else from her familiar South Western culture where she grew up and the stories she grew up hearing about the Hausas and the Fulani.

In Kano, she was posted to a remote village to serve as a teacher but again, refused to lobby for redeployment to the city.

Her interaction with locals and readiness to mingle with the people with open heart revealed the accommodating spirit of her host community and the people that populated it.

The four Corp members in the movie are Bola Nwadima Suru, the lead character who acts as Anita, Vincent Aroyameh (Tobi), Sharon Medekong as Vivan and Seun Adedokun as Victor.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Times, the lead character in the coming movie Bola Nwadima Suru who plays the role of Anita said she was motivated by the fact that nearly 80 percent of Corp members posted by the NYSC tend to lobby for re-positing to other locations, even when they end up not fulfilled at the end of the service.

“Most Corp members tend to relocate back to their state of choice or origin after being deployed by NYSC. Some of the reasons are Language barriers, distance, insecurities, job prospects and many more, most of which to me should be because no one is sure of what the future holds for us.

“For me, it is about trusting God for assured destiny and therefore accepting to serve wherever you are posted because, that may be your actual location for the future,” she said.

According to her, “This movie was therefore produced to motivate Corp Members and also intending Corp members that wherever they are deployed to, irrespective of their state of choice, they should impact in their host communities positively and also erase the mindset that some selected parts of the country are not good and productive, ” adding that relocation should not be considered an option.

A 2018 graduate of the University of Ilorin, Bola Nwadinma Suru was born in Lagos and started her movie career in 2014 when she emerged the winner of Amstel Malta online competition which gave her the opportunity to meet Nigeria movie star Genevieve Nnaji.

She featured in the movie ‘Save Me’: Agony of a girl child written and produce by Stanley Ajuzie in 2015.

The coming movie, Corpers Quest was written and directed by her as part of her Community Development Service (CDS) to the Kano state NYSC and plans to move into Nollywood mean stream as soon as her service her is rounded up as well as train young and aspiring actors and actresses with passion for the industry.