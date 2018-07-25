Kano: Kwankwaso’s supporters set brooms ablaze, fly PDP flag

Supporters of the former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, took to the streets on Wednesday, July 25, to burn the symbol of their former party, the APC.

The supporters in their thousands, openly burnt brooms, the symbol of the ruling party 24 hours after their principal joined the PDP.

Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya’s political movement is reputed to be one of the largest political movements in the country.

Most of them are identified by the red caps they wear, a signature fashion statement of the revered senator.

The senator’s supporters took over major roads in the ancient city of Kano, shouting Kwankwaso’s name and chanting, “PDP, Power!” They also brandish the flags of PDP as they sang, and hurled insults on the APC.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, said Kwankwaso’s defection isn’t a surprise. Abdulahi said Kwankwaso was only a symbol in the APC and his exit wasn’t unexpected, adding that his decision was long overdue.

However, he added that the senator’s edit won’t affect the party’s chances of winning the 2019 general elections.