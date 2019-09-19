The Kano state Hisbah Board says it has arrested four youths for allegedly committing immoral acts.

This is contained in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Alhaji Ibrahim Lawan on Thursday in Kano.

According to him, immorality of any type is banned under the Shari’a law in the state, disclosing that the suspects are girls aged between 17 and 20 years.

“They were apprehended on Wednesday night at ICU Guest House in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state during a special patrol,” he said and advised parents to ensure the proper upbringing of their children.

Also, he said the board has arrested 12 suspected beggars in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging.

Ibrahim said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday between 12 noon and 1.00 p.m. at Unguwa Uku near Dangi Roundabout in the city.

He said the suspects were underage male kids whose ages were between 10 and 17 years, adding that they were arrested during different raids in the city.

“They were apprehended by members of vigilance group and on interrogation we discovered that seven of them are from Kaduna and Katsina states while the remaining five are street urchins in Kano,“he said.