Kano Hisbah arrests tricycle riders for obscene pictures, shaves ''un-Islamic hair cuts'' [PHOTOS]

Some officers of Hisbah in Kano has arrested some tricycle ‘keke” riders for adorning their Keke with photos considered obscene.
They also forcefully shaved youths for ‘Un-Islamic Hair Cuts and arrested them for indecent mode of dressing.
Daily Times gathered that some were also punished for wearing three-quarter jeans which is also seen as improper dressing.
Sahara Reporters on Sunday, gathered pictures of Hisbah shaving the haircuts and punishment given to those found guilty of improper dressing.
