Kano gets first private University

A new private University, planned to focus on research, creativity and entrepreneurship, was on Monday inaugurated in the commercial city of Kano.

The tertiary high institution, Skyline University, to be driven by modern technology, commenced its maiden orientation for the new set of students, totalling about 160.

Prominent among the faculties are: School of Arts; Management and Social Sciences, as well as School of Science and Information Technology (IT).

In his speech on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prana Krishna, said, the university, established 28 years ago (1990) in United Arab Emirate (UAE) is the first to blaze the trail, as the first private university in the state.

Also, it is to complement government’s efforts toward providing qualitative education for the youths in the state, including the region at large, so as to measure up, with their counterparts from the other parts of the country.

In addition, he disclosed that, the university would provide other community services, as part of its social corporate responsibilities, stressing that, such role, would be inculcated in the new students to enable them learn how to contribute to the society after graduating from school through the government, Civil Society or through their private Businesses.

On a final note, he hinted that the 500 students’ capacity university, has 50 accredited courses, certified by the Nigerian University Commission (NUC), scheduled to flag off, with 200 students and to be increased to 300 by January.