Kano state has emerged winner of the 2019 national agricultural show and exhibition competition with the theme: “Enhancing youth participation in agricultural value chain” held in Tudun wada, Nasarawa state.

Kano state beat six other states to emerge winner of the competition with a cash prize of N300, 000.

The competition, which is part of activities in the week-long event held from October 14 -18 was organised by the National Agricultural Foundation.

Nasarawa state clinched the second position with a cash prize of N200, 000 while Niger state took the third position and went home with a cash prize of N100, 000.

Announcing the award, the National Coordinator of the Foundation, Dr. Samuel Negedu said “the evaluators did not have it easy. Not too many states came. Seven states came and it was not easy for them to be evaluated.

Commenting on Kano’s emergence as overall best in the competition, the Director Veterinary Services Department, Kano state Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Bala Bello attributed the victory to hard work, dedication and the determination to give agriculture its pride of place.

Bello lauded the outcome of the 2019 show, adding that more farmers and stakeholders were becoming more aware of the event. According to him, the 2019 show is an improvement on previous editions in terms of organisation, participation and prospects.

He expressed optimism on the impact of the show on agriculture in not only the state, but throughout the nation generally.

Women Leader, Imo state chapter of the All Farmers Association (AFAN), Mrs. Ijeoma Nwachukwu said the association came first in agro-processing and exhibition.

She said the state Governor, Emeka Ihedioha and other Imo state citizens were excited at the feat and promised to do better in the 2020 show, adding that “in 2017 we got second position two times; one in agro -processing and two in exhibition.

“What made us exceptional is that, in processing, we’ve got a value chain of what the federal government is talking about in plantain, palm oil, cassava and other crops.”