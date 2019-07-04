Kidnappers that abducted a consultant with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, (AKTH), Dr.Bashir Zubayr, along Lokoja-Okene Federal Highway, are demanding for a N200m ramson.

The family source said the kidnappers on Thursday contacted his elder brother, Hamza Zubairu asking for N200m as ransom.

Nigerian Medical Association Kano Branch Chairman, Sanusi Bala in an interview, said the national body of the association has been notified of the situation.

He said they are in touch with the family to ensure that Dr. Bashir Zubayr and others regain their freedom.

However, when contacted, Assistant Director Public Relations of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Hajia Hauwa Muhammad Abdullahi said they were not aware of the abduction of the medical doctor.

She said the Hospital would immediately swing into action to find out the situation of things

Bashir was abducted alongside two of his younger brother, and a younger sister at Irepeni 20km West of Lokoja on Wednesday afternoon.

Family sources confirmed that the medical Doctor was on his way to Okene alongside his younger ones for the 40th day Fidau of their late mother.

They further disclosed that multiple sources confirmed to the family that Dr Bashir Zubayr’s car was sighted at Irepeni with the doors left ajar.