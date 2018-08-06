Kano Deputy Gov resigns ahead of impeachment move

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, on Sunday, resigned his position as deputy Governor on the platform of the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC) after relationships between him and his boss, the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje went sour.

Hafiz was said to have resigned from his position on Sunday, following hints that 31 members of the state’s House of Assembly had reportedly signed his impeachment notice, which would be tabled before the Assembly on Monday (today).

The deputy has been having a running battle with Governor Ganduje over issues bordering on loyalty between the Gandujiyya and Kwankwasiyya Group of his intention to dump the plump job.

In a letter, dated August 1, 2018 and addressed to the Governor Ganduje, Prof Hafiz said” : I would desired to remain up to the end of our tenure, in order to fulfill, the aspirations and expectations of the good people of Kano State, as expressed in their joint ticket in 2015.

”But with the current and persistent irreconcilable differences on matters relating to governance and government operations, personal opinions and the concept of, and respect for democratic ideals and values, it would be unfair to my conscience to the good people of Kano State and you, as the head of the Government to continue to remain in my position as the Deputy Governor.”

Hafiz, a university professor was said to have resigned his position and will soon join his political godfather, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But Hafiz has personally refuted speculations that he had defected from the APC, to the PDP last Wednesday.

The deputy governor has been under pressure from the governor’s loyalists to resign or face impeachment.