For Kano, these times aren’t the best of times for them.

Furthermore, news spread on Saturday, that many prominent residents of the Kano state have dropped dead in the last 24 hours.

According to sources, some had Coronavirus symptoms, what killed others still remains unknown.

Also, there is the speculations of meningitis but residents say they cannot even explain what’s going on in the ancient city.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 Testing Centre of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was shut down in the state on Wednesday and no definite date for resumption.

A list of those that have died released by PRNigeria, has editors, bankers, businessmen, professors, government officials, among others.

Others include Ibrahim Ayagi; Aliyu Umar Dikko, Abdullahi Lawal; ex-MD of Continental Merchant Bank, Ibrahim Ayagi; Musa Ahmad Tijjani, Editor of Triumph newspapers; Adamu Dal, ex-Chairman State Civil Service Commission.