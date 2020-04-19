Following the imposition of a total lockdown in Kano state as a means of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, churches were under lock on Sunday as Christians remained at home in compliance with the stay-at-home order.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samuel Adeyemo, who disclosed this to newsmen, said members were called upon to comply with the stay-at-home order in the state.

Adeyemo said it is necessary to comply with the order since it is in the interest of public following the deadly disease ravaging the world.

According to him, the aim of the stay-at-home order has made it mandatory for their members to worship at home and observe social distancing, as it is the major preventive measure against the spread of the disease.

However, being the third day of the lockdown, Kano streets remained deserted with streets and markets empty as people remained at home to observe the state government’s directive.

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Kano, the oldest church in the state with a congregation of 6,000 people was also empty.

Speaking to newsmen at the church, the Parish Priest, Rev. Father Michael Adebola said: “Here is Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral, one of the biggest churches in Kano and in fact, the oldest; here we usually have six holy masses at different times, but you see the situation of the lockdown has been able to keep everybody at home.

“So, we are at home and wherever we are, I say to my people, night, noon and day, you are connected to your God on the face of the prevailing situation. Pray for your families, pray for Kano state, pray for Nigeria and pray for peace.”

He called on the public to comply with the government’s policy and stay at home as it is only a temporary arrangement for the good of humanity.

“We live in times and space and is only God who knows the future, and based on circumstances because God has in us this inbuilt capabilities to adapt, adjust and adopt to things.

“So, is a circumstantial thing which wouldn’t last. So, if it is coming for good, all we need to do is submit to God and say, God we want to learn the lessons you want us to learn to move forward,” he stated.