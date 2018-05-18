Kano Assembly swears in new Deputy Speaker

Kano State House of Assembly resumed seating on Thursday after days of crisis which led to the removal of some principal officers. The embattled speaker Honourable Yusuf Abdullahi Atah, after a unanimous decision of the law makers, observed the swearing in of the former speaker Honorable Kabiru Alhasan Rurum as the new Deputy Speaker.

The session was attended by 36 members of the House from the Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya factions and the only PDP representative at the house Honorable Abdullahi Muhammad Chiromawa who said he’s participation in the crisis was to effect positive change in the House.

The speaker, while announcing the change, said I received information that a new Deputy majority leader and the chief whip have been appointed to the house in persons of honorable Muhammad Bello Butu butu and Honorable Baffa Danagundi Kano municipal constituency as the new chief whip, honorable Sanusi bataitya to serve as deputy majority leader and honorable Ayuba Labaran Durum to serve as majority whip.

In his acceptance speech, the new deputy speaker honorable Alhasan Rurum said, ” I accept this position as the members of the assembly unanimously agreed. I will try my possible best to harmonize the house and I thank Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and all stake holders who intervened.

He promised to discharge his responsibilities without fear or favour and carry members of the House along.