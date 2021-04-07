Kano airport resumes international flight — Daily Times Nigeria

After more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international flight operations at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport resumed on Tuesday.

In March, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, declared that the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport would reopen for international flights on April 5.

The Minister also confirmed that international flights would be resumed at the Port Harcourt and Enugu airports.

The Ethiopia Airlines aircraft, with the registration number 5N- ATH, arrived at MAKIA at 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday and departed with 84 passengers at 3 p.m.

The Kano business community and lawmakers in the National Assembly have expressed concern about the airport’s continued closure, which has had a negative effect on travel demand.

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government shut down airports across the country at the start of the ban on international and domestic travel.

The Lagos and Abuja airports were later reopened to international flights by the government.