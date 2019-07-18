The Kano state Pilgrims Welfare Board says no fewer than 1, 622 intending pilgrims have been transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 hajj since commencement of the exercise on July 12.

Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba-Danbatta, disclosed this in an interview in Kano, on Thursday.

Abba-Danbatta said the pilgrims who were transported to the holy land in three flights are currently in Medina City and all are in good health condition.

“The first flight had 529 pilgrims while the second and third flights had 545 and 548 pilgrims respectively,” he said.

The executive secretary said the board has completed necessary arrangements for the transportation of the fourth and fifth batches of pilgrims on July 20.

He said the board was expected to start moving pilgrims who spent the required eight days in Medina to Mecca any time from now in preparation for the commencement of the hajj.

He advised all intending pilgrims to avoid taking prohibited items into the holy land as Saudi authorities would not spare any pilgrim found violating the laws of the country.

A total of 3,100 intending pilgrims from Kano state are expected to perform the 2019 hajj in Saudi Arabia.