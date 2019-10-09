Thousands supporters of All progressives congress (APC) thronged in to Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Wednesday to welcome Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who came back to the country two after official assignment.

Ganduje who was in South Africa with President Muhammadu Buhari when the Tribunal nullified the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, was availed the opportunity to celebrate his victory with the mammoth crowd welcomed him back to the state.

However, the Max Air aircraft dropped Ganduje at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) at exactly 1:30 P.M., residents in their thousands had besieged the airport as early as 7 a.m. and waited patiently until his arrival.

Many supporters stood along the streets waiving their hands at the snail-pacing convoy, chanting “Sai Baba Ganduje, Ganduje Yadawo, Barks Da Zuwa Ganduje,’ Baba oyoyo, meaning ‘ all hail Ganduje, Ganduje welcome back home.’

The long convoy that would have ordinarily taken about twenty minutes from Kano airport to Government House spent three hours.