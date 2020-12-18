Kankara student released with no ransom paid — Matawalle

The governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle says the 344 schoolboys abducted from government Science secondary school Kankara, Katsina state were released with no ransom paid to their kidnappers.

The governor told Daily Times that the release of the adducted students were secured through the help of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and repentant bandits.

Matawalle also said that “nothing like Boko Haram in this abduction, the bandits did it” although the Boko Haram insurgent group claimed responsible for the attack.

He was also quoted as saying the state government employed the help of repentant bandits and leadership of Miyetti Allah to establish contact with the abductors of the students before pleading for their release.

"When we established contact with them, I persuaded them to release them unharmed. And so they did tonight," the governor reportedly said.

“This is not the first time we facilitated the release of our people without payment of ransom. Ask anybody, we don’t pay bandits a dime. What we do is to extend olive branch to them because they also want to live in peace.

“As I speak to you, they are on their way to Tsafe, from where they will come to Gusau and sleep. They will begin their journey to Katsina tomorrow morning.”

The authorities, however, insisted the insurgents were not involved in the incident and accused them of attempting to push propaganda and instil fear among residents.