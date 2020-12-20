Kankara: Security agencies capable of protecting Nigerians – APC govs

By Tunde Opalana

The Progressive Governors Forum has expressed confidence in the ability of the nation’s security agencies to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry, Daily Times gathered.

The Forum said the rescue of recently kidnapped 344 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State confirmed the competency of the armed forces to secure the country.

In a statement by the chairman of PGF and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu on Sunday, the Forum joined President Muhammadu Buhari, the families of abducted students, people and government of Katsina State, and indeed all Nigerians to celebrate the return of all the abducted students back to their families.

Governor Bagudu in the statement said “the rescue, once more attests to the capacity and competence of Nigerian security agencies to protect, defend and secure the country.

“With the rescue of the students, we wish to express of our gratitude to God Almighty and all those who worked for the successful rescue of these students from the hands of criminal armed bandits, especially, government of Katsina State, under the leadership of

His Excellency, Aminu Bello Masari. Given the important role of our security agencies and other non-governmental leaders in the process that rescued our Kankara school children, it demonstrates that efforts to resolve our national security problem is a responsibility that require united, resolute and prompt responses”.

The Forum, therefore appealed to all Nigerians to rise up to this responsibility and work for more effective and efficient responses to every security problem facing the nation as a united people.

“We call on our security agencies to reinforce their capacity to protect and defend lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country. On our part, as Governors elected on the platform of the APC, we will continue to work under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to bring to an immediate end this new phase of insecurity in the country.

“We will ensure that, as leaders, we are able to work in harmony with all governors, political and non-political leaders for the restoration of peace across all parts of the country, irrespective of any difference. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and must be secured as ‘one indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation under God’ as affirmed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic, as amended”, said the Forum.

