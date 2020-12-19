Kankara school students only went for excursion – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has alleged that the abducted schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State only went for excursion.

She also alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari administration, created the abduction of over 300 schoolboys.

Ezekwesili said this on Friday night during an interview with Channels Television

She said the President and his government should not be congratulated over the release of the schoolboys after six days in captivity.

Daily Times recalls that the abduction occurred some hours after the President arrived in Daura, Katsina on December 11 for a week-long private visit.

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, however, announced on Thursday that 344 schoolboys were released by bandits in Zamfara State.

Reacting to this, Ezekwesili said Buhari should be disgusted with what happened.

She said, “For us to congratulate a government that created a problem and said it solved it? We shouldn’t be doing that. The society should learn how to hold people accountable. The President should be disgusted with what happened, not commending himself. What is he clapping for? Those children were put in harm’s way. And now he said he’s rescued them? Maybe the President sent the children on an excursion to terrorists so they can release children at will to him.

“He needs to tell us exactly what happened with the Kankara kids. There is a problem. This country should not be taken for a ride by President Buhari and his government. This is very unbecoming and the whole world is laughing at us. They think we are jokers. Many countries didn’t even bother to show that anything had happened in our country because they felt who are these people and what are they doing to themselves?”