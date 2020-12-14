Kankara school attack further confirms complacency of service chiefs...

…Re-echo calls for their immediate sack

Doosuur Iwambe,Abuja

As reaction have continued to trail the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State by bandits, the Northern elders have said that the attack is a further confirmation of complacency on the part of service chiefs.

While expressing concern of the worsening security situation in the region, the elders noted that the attack had further confirmed their position that the region was only now at the mercy of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

Daily Times recalls that the bandits on Friday night invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped many students.

It was gathered that the bandits had operated at the Kankara town where they abducted some people before finally invading the boarding school at about 10:00 pm Friday.

READ ALSO: Protest rocks Katsina State over schoolboys abduction

Meanwhile, the elders, operating under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development in a statement on Monday noted that the continuous stay in office of the service chiefs was emboldening the adversaries in their increasing dastardly actions against the country.

According to the statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator,Engr Zana Goni, National Women Leader,Hajiya Mario Bichi, the elders condemned the attack on the school children, saying the development that came few days after the decapitation of over 46 rice farmers in Zabarmari Village in Borno State,was disturbing.

They further reiterated their earlier call on president, Muhammadu Buhari to seek foreign help,saying any further delay by the president may lead to the extinction of the region following increasing mass killings of its people by the terrorists.

The northern elders also called to the president to as a matter of urgency sack the service chiefs and reorganise the entire security architecture,adding that the firm positions of the two chambers of the National Assembly to this effect be respected by the president.

“The latest attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara,in Katsina State, where over 333 children are reportedly missing has further confirmed our position that our region is now at the mercy of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

“And as a result of this,we strongly believe that time has come for our president to bring in fresh hope and clear directions on how best the country will strategize to overcome the present insecurity situation in the country in general”, they stated.

While describing the attack as callous and reprehensible,the elders advised the government to seek foreign help in addressing the nation’s security problem once and for all.

“At the boiling point we have found ourselves in today, we strongly believe that it will not be out of place to seek assistance in dealing with these threats from outside,” they added.

The further called on authorities to ensure that those responsible for the action are brought to justice just as they tasked communities in the region to demand that schools be considered as places of safety.