Kankara Boys: How Miyetti Allah, MACABAN facilitated release without ransom

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has confirmed the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara on Thursday night, Daily Times gathered.

The governor said the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara on Friday.

According to him, the government didn’t pay any ransom to facilitate the release of the boys. He added that the retrieval of the boys was facilitated by the leadership of MACABAN/Miyetti Allah.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Mallam Ibrahim Katsina, also confirmed the development.

In a statement he issued on Thursday night, he said, “Allihamdulillahi, the boys have been rescued and are now at Tsafe, Zamfara State. But, we shall be moving them to Kankara tomorrow (Friday).”

Explaning how the boys were released, “One hour ago, Nigerian soldiers and government officials that were involved in the negotiation for the release of the kidnapped schoolboys have told us that the whole school children have been released, 344 of them.

“Those involved in the negotiation include my adviser, some top military and police operatives, members of Miyetti Allah; (they) where all involved in the negotiation.”

He also said those who kidnapped the boys were not Boko Haram.“They are bandits who kidnapped the schoolboys, not Boko Haram.”

Recall that the gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted the students last Friday night from their school’s hostel in a Gestapo-like action.

Reacting to the latest development, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted President Muhammadu Buhari, as welcoming the release of the kidnapped students of GSS, Kankara, Katsina State.

Shehu in a statement quoted the President as describing their safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.

